Since his indictment last month on charges of withholding classified documents, former President Donald Trump has publicly called special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” and a “psycho” and said he “looks like a crackhead.”
In response, Smith and the federal judge overseeing his pending criminal trial have said . . . nothing.
The prosecution of Trump, who is the first former president to face federal criminal charges and is also under an unrelated state indictment in New York, presents a test for the criminal justice system: whether it can effectively handle such a high-profile defendant known for daily and sometimes hourly diatribes against his perceived enemies.
Trump’s broadsides on social media against the Justice Department, the FBI, and Smith in particular have not gone unnoticed. The government spent $1.9 million for U.S. Marshals to provide security to Smith and other officials between November 2022 and March, according to officials. Experts and government officials have said individual prosecutors are facing harassment and threats online from members of right-wing extremist groups.
The government doesn’t have to look far for examples in which Trump’s vitriol has led to security problems — the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol is one example, as is the recent arrest of an armed man near former President Barack Obama’s home after Trump posted an address he claimed was Obama’s on social media.
Trump has unloaded on Smith repeatedly during speeches and on social media — including after his indictment, after his arraignment and even last week, riffing off an entirely unrelated incident involving a bag of cocaine found in a publicly accessible area of the White House.
But prosecutors have not made any complaints to U.S. District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon about Trump’s comments or sought a gag order as they prepare to try the former president on 37 charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.
“These are the kind of comments that might provoke some judges to issue a gag order,” said Ken White, a former federal prosecutor who practices law in California. He cited the case of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, who in 2019 was ordered not to post about his own charges on social media after demonstrating what a federal judge called “middle-school behavior” online that could influence potential jurors.
In the Trump case, White said, there are reasons why Smith and Cannon — who will preside over the first pretrial hearing in the case on Tuesday in Fort Pierce, Fla. — may decide not to raise the issue.
“Trump is likely trying to provoke a legal battle so he can portray himself as a victim of censorship as well as government abuse,” White said. “He wants that to be the narrative, to fundraise and make himself the victim. Smart judges avoid unnecessary fights and don’t want to be trolled.”
Asked to comment on the former president’s remarks about Smith, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said: “President Trump will absolutely continue to exercise his First Amendment right.”