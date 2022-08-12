Donald Trump and his supporters are ratcheting up their baseless claim that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents may have "planted" evidence when they searched his Mar-a-Lago home for missing White House records. But those claims are unlikely to stand up in court.

"Planting information anyone?" Trump said Friday in a social-media post criticizing the FBI for not allowing his lawyers to witness the search. In the post, Trump also denied a Washington Post report that the information sought by the FBI included records related to nuclear weapons.