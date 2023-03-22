Advertisements featuring Fox News personalities

Advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Tucker Carlson, adorn the front of the News Corp. building, March 13, 2019, in New York. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

A Fox News producer's discrimination lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp. provides a wider glimpse into the network's alleged cultural problems, dealings with prominent Republicans and finger-pointing following a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.

Abby Grossberg, who has worked in TV news for two decades, sued Fox, Fox News, Tucker Carlson and several producers late Monday, alleging the network is rife with sexist, misogynistic and abusive behavior.