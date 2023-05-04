More than 23,600 people in New Hampshire will share in a settlement of $728,920 for consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying to file their federal tax return.
Eligible consumers should automatically receive checks this month, starting next week, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Most consumers are expected to receive about $30.
It’s part of a $141 million multistate settlement announced a year ago that will result in a total of about 4.4 million consumers nationwide receiving payments.
“Taking advantage of low-income New Hampshire residents and convincing them to pay for free tax services is unfair, unethical and a business practice that will not be tolerated in New Hampshire,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “Paying taxes is hard enough. People should not also have to worry about being deceived by their tax preparers.”
Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically without filing a claim.
The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. More information is available at www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.