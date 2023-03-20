A Salem man and a Las Vegas woman formerly of Laconia have each been indicted on charges of unemployment compensation fraud, the Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.
Angel Marcelino of Salem was indicted March 10 in Rockingham County Superior Court on one count of unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of attempted unemployment compensation fraud.
Erica Hebert, formerly of Laconia and most recently of Las Vegas, Nevada, was indicted March 17 in Belknap County Superior Court on one count of unemployment compensation fraud and one count of identity fraud.
Prosecutors allege Marcelino knowingly failed to disclose his employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security to obtain or increase his unemployment compensation benefits. As a result, officials say Marcelino received 52 weeks of unemployment benefits totaling $36,904.00, including enhanced federal benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, “to which he was not entitled.”
Prosecutors also claim Marcelino continued to fail to disclose his full-time employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security to obtain unemployment compensation benefits.
Prosecutors allege Hebert used her position as an office manager at her place of employment to file a claim for unemployment benefits while still working full-time, allegedly posing as her employer to “verify” that fraudulent claim.
Over the course of 20 weeks between Feb. 13 and Aug. 7, 2021, officials claim Hebert knowingly failed to disclose her employment and earnings in order to obtain unemployment compensation benefits. Hebert received $13,340.00 in unemployment compensation benefits, including enhanced federal benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prosecutors say she was not entitled to.
Hebert is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 in Belknap County Superior Court. Marcelino is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on April 21.