Two school districts in southern New Hampshire are being sued by parents over their requirements that students must wear face masks inside of the schools.
Separate civil lawsuits were filed Tuesday against the Bedford School District and the Hollis-Brookline School District seeking injunctions to prohibit the schools from continuing their mask mandates.
Attorney Robert Fojo of Fojo Law is representing plaintiffs in both cases, and has also joined the Bedford case as a plaintiff himself.
“These parents are concerned that children will have to wear masks again next year, and they are just fed up with this requirement,” Fojo said on Thursday. “They are exhausted and exasperated and they want to put an end to it.”
Many school districts are under enormous pressure from teachers and their unions to require the masks, according to Fojo, who says parents have repeatedly requested that the mask mandates be lifted, but to no avail.
“They have no hope that the school districts are going to change their positions,” he added.
The Hollis-Brookline lawsuit, which was filed at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, was brought forward by parents Maria Hubert, Paul and Lisa Bresciano, Jason and Lindsay Machado and Werner and Heather Niebel.
“The district required students who returned to school for in-person instruction to wear face masks or coverings approved by school administrators,” states court documents. “ … These restrictions can cause numerous physiological and psychological effects, as well as long-term health consequences.”
The lawsuit claims that students are breaking out with rashes, acne and experiencing headaches because of the face coverings, and that students were not allowed to randomly sip on water unless during specified mask breaks.
“While the district has appeared to relax this practice, depending on the teacher, it is still in place and remains a problem for the children,” states the complaint.
Superintendent Andrew Corey said Thursday that he was unaware of the lawsuit until notified by a reporter.
“Your email is the first time I had heard about this lawsuit, and our policy is that we do not comment on on-going litigation,” said Corey.
The lawsuit brought against the Bedford School District involves Fojo as a plaintiff, as well as another local parent, Sean Monroe.
“New Hampshire law prohibits schools from requiring restraints on children that restrict their breathing,” maintains the lawsuit, adding RSA 126-U:4 states that no school or facility shall use or threaten to use any physical restraint that obstructs a child’s respiratory airway, impairs the child’s breathing and respiratory capacity or restricts the movement required for normal breathing.
Fojo alleges that the face mask requirement within the Bedford schools is causing children to be afraid, suffer anxiety and experience headaches and acne, making it difficult and uncomfortable for them to participate in in-person learning.
Superintendent Mike Fournier said Thursday that he also was just informed about the litigation and will need some time to review the court documents.
Last week, Fournier told school officials that he is expecting a “normal” school year this fall.
“At least right now, from (age) 12 on, there is really -- unless there is something I am missing medically speaking -- there is no reason for masking (age) 12 on because everyone is eligible for vaccine,” he said. “And, I think in the lower grades, I would be very surprised if we need to do any masking in the fall, but I just don’t know.”
For the remainder of the current school year, however, masks will remain a requirement while indoors; students do have the option of not wearing a mask outside, said Fournier.
In addition, he said students are currently offered mask breaks throughout the day at school.