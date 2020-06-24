Two police officers in the state have gone to court anonymously in an attempt to force Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to remove their names from a statewide list of problem police officers.
The two “John Doe” lawsuits were filed in March and April. Many of the details have been redacted in the filings, including their names, the towns they worked for, dates of potential wrongdoing and anything else that would reveal the identity of the officers.
In both suits, lawyers claim their clients were treated unfairly and never knew they would land on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.
“Specifically, the (officer) states that the findings that were used to determine his placement on the EES list were incorrect and misinterpreted. He did not receive any discipline for the alleged incident, which only resulted in a counseling. He did not learn about his placement on the EES until ... a full year later when he was working for another police department,” reads one suit.
Nicknamed the Laurie list, the EES is a secret list of police officers with credibility issues. It is maintained by MacDonald’s office.
The lawsuits come as people around the country are scrutinizing police behavior in light of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
And they come as the Laurie list is under scrutiny by the New Hampshire Supreme Court case, which will determine whether the names should be made public.
Several news organizations, including the Union Leader Corp., have joined with the ACLU to force release of the list. Gov. Chris Sununu has also said the list should be released, but MacDonald’s office has refused, saying the list contains information protected in personnel files.
The Supreme Court, which has issued three favorable opinions this year on right-to-know issues, is expected to rule soon on the case.
In the past two years, at least two other police officers have sued MacDonald to get their names off the list. Both have failed.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John Kissinger held a hearing Wednesday on a request by MacDonald to dismiss the lawsuits.
Assistant Attorney General Anthony Galdieri said if a police officer wants to get off the list, he or she should bring suit against the police chiefs who put them on the list, not MacDonald.
“If this case proceeds, there’s going to be a question of who the proper defendant is,” Galdieri said.
But in one of two hearings held Wednesday, Concord lawyer John Krupski said his client had nowhere to go. He cooperated with police brass after a minor incident, and a lieutenant told him he would only get a verbal counseling.
He found out a year later, when he had started with a new department, that his name was on the list. His chief at the time later told his lawyers that he did not put the officer’s name on the list.
“There has to be some kind of a review for the Attorney General to keep him on the list when there’s no reason to do so,” Krupski said. Once a police officer is on the list, his chief either fires him or relegates him to a job that involves no contact with the public, said lawyer Marc Beaudoin.
The other case involves a rookie officer who got into a slight accident about 10 years ago. Earlier that night, he had heated contentious conversations with his girlfriend and one of her male companions. The officer’s superiors questioned whether the officer was aggravated about the matter when he got into the accident.
The officer resigned and was never warned his name would land on the Laurie list.
A police chief in another town hired him despite the incident, desiring to give the officer a second chance, the lawsuit reads.
According to the lawsuit, he is a detective. His current and former chief have written to MacDonald and asked his name be removed, citing his credibility.