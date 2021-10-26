A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday against New Hampshire and its practice of boarding mentally ill people in hospital emergency rooms, the third court ruling to go against the state on the contentious issue.
A three-member panel of the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld nearly all of a pre-trial order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph DiClerico. In January, DiClerico allowed the case filed by John Doe/Jane Roe patients against Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette to proceed on constitutional grounds.
The patients have complained about being held against their will in emergency rooms, sometimes for weeks, as they wait for a bed to open at a psychiatric hospital.
State law requires that anyone deemed a danger to themselves or others must be immediately transported to a state psychiatric hospital and go before a judge within three days to determine whether they can be held further against their will.
In May, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled against Shibinette in a separate case that presented many of the same issues.
The federal case was filed by ACLU-New Hampshire. A group of New Hampshire hospitals intervened, arguing that they were being forced to provide emergency room care and not properly compensated.
In an email, ACLU Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette noted the state Supreme Court ruling.
“Despite that historic ruling, emergency room boarding is still happening in New Hampshire,” he wrote. “Just yesterday, 18 individuals were waiting for mental health treatment in hospital emergency rooms.”
He said the ACLU will continue to litigate the case.
Efforts to obtain comments from Shibinette, Attorney General John Formella and Gov. Chris Sununu were unsuccessful.
Formella’s office filed a pretrial appeal of DiClerico’s rejection of their efforts to have the case thrown out.
In a 24-page ruling, the three-judge panel rejected Shibinette’s claim of immunity as a government official, and claims that the patients lacked standing.
The judges said those two claims had no merit. But they returned the case to DiClerico to decide whether it is moot because the New Hampshire Supreme Court already ruled in the second case.