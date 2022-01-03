U.S. Attorney General appoints John Farley as top fed prosecutor in NH Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email John J. Farley By Mark Hayward New Hampshire Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Attorney General has appointed veteran federal prosecutor John J. Farley as the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire for the next four months.Merrick Garland announced the appointment on Monday and said it was effective as of Jan. 1.Farley has held the position of acting U.S. Attorney since early March, when Scott Murray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, resigned.President Biden has yet to nominate a permanent U.S. Attorney for the state, necessitating Garland's action.If Biden does not act in 120 days, the judges for the U.S. District Court get to name a U.S Attorney.The U.S. Attorney heads a team of federal prosecutors in the state. Farley, the first assistant in the office, served as acting U.S. Attorney for a year before Trump nominated Murray.Farley has worked for the Justice Department for more than 26 years. He has lived in New Hampshire for more than 20 years. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Us Attorney Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Federal suit over emotional support dog in Nashua apartment ends with $35,000 settlement Dover woman convicted of violating civil rights act after threatening child Maxwell’s next abode will be a prison that’s no ‘Camp Cupcake’ Mont Vernon lawyer convicted of using fraud to get $8 million in loans DWI License Revocations 'The Da Vinci Code' author's lawsuit over affairs, horses and book deals ends with settlement AG mulls release of records involving former Manchester cop accused of racism Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Epstein's sex abuse Ghislaine Maxwell faces high legal bar in bid to overturn sex abuse conviction, experts say As Ghislaine Maxwell’s family is escorted into the courthouse, an accuser waits in the cold Request News Coverage