A U.S. appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden's administration from fulfilling his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt at the urging of six Republican-led states, a court filing on Monday showed.

The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an injunction barring the U.S. Department of Education from erasing student loan debt as part of Biden's plan to deliver "life-changing relief" to tens of millions of borrowers.