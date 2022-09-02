A detailed property inventory of items seized by the FBI from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by a U.S. federal court in Florida

A detailed property inventory of documents and other items seized from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate shows the seizure of documents marked "Confidential," "Secret," "Top Secret" and dozens of empty folders marked either "Classified" or marked that they were to be returned to the president's staff assistant or military aide after the inventory was released to the public by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 2, 2022.  

WASHINGTON - A federal court in West Palm Beach on Friday unsealed more documents tied to the FBI's unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, after media outlets asked for the records to be made public.

The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came one day after she heard oral arguments by Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump's request.