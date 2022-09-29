LONDON - The wife of a U.S. diplomat appeared by videolink in a London court on Thursday charged over a fatal car crash in England in a case that led to diplomatic friction between Britain and the United States.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.