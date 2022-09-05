WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's ongoing criminal investigation.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach, Florida, granted Trump's request for a special master, whom she said will be tasked with reviewing documents that as well as being potentially covered by attorney-client privilege could also be covered by executive privilege.