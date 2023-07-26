FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl walks out of the courthouse after the judge said he would continue deliberating on his sentence during Bergdahl's court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl walks out of the courthouse after the judge said he would continue deliberating on his sentence during Bergdahl's court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2017. 

 JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS

A federal judge on Thursday voided the court-martial conviction of former Army sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who in 2009 walked off a U.S. military outpost in eastern Afghanistan and spent the next five years in enemy captivity.

U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton finalized a March order granting summary judgment in favor of Bergdahl, who was convicted in October 2017 of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.