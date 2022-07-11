U.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial -media Reuters Jul 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, arrives to U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo ELIZABETH FRANTZ Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON -- A judge declined to delay the contempt of Congress trial of Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon, just one week before it is set to begin, CNN and NBC News reported.Bannon was indicted last year for refusing to answer questions from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president.Bannon told the panel over the weekend he was ready to testify, a change of heart from days before he was due to be tried for contempt of Congress. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY U.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial -media Links between Trump associates, militants in focus of Jan. 6 hearings this week In NH’s hot housing market, court ruling sets off alarms Analysis: Without Obergefell, most states would have same-sex marriage bans but not NH {{title}} Most Popular Fired trooper unsuccessful in attempt to get his job back In NH’s hot housing market, court ruling sets off alarms Attorneys for NH developer's grandson argue for release before trial New Hampshire priest adds Wisconsin canon lawyer to his defamation suit Mass. woman who stole over $500K from Somersworth employer gets two years in prison Ghislaine Maxwell appeals conviction, 20-year sentence in Epstein case Monadnock area business owner indicted on rape charge Analysis: Without Obergefell, most states would have same-sex marriage bans but not NH Nineteen more fraternity brothers arrested in UNH hazing investigation Senator Graham says he will not cooperate with Georgia Trump election probe Request News Coverage