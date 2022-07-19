WASHINGTON -- A federal judge said on Tuesday he will consider delaying the criminal trial of Steve Bannon, a prominent former presidential adviser to Donald Trump, due to a dispute over the scope of the defense to be presented for why Bannon defied a subpoena from lawmakers investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon, 68, is facing two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of Congress after he declined last year to provide testimony or documents to the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee.