Brittney Griner trial

A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, prior to a hearing Wednesday.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL via reuters

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States has made a “substantial proposal” to the Russian government in an attempt to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom the U.S. contends are wrongfully detained in Russia.

Blinken said the offer was made “weeks ago” and he intends to discuss the matter this week with Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.