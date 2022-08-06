Jason Wojdylo, a retired U.S. Marshals official

Jason Wojdylo, a retired U.S. Marshals official, tried for years unsuccessfully to convince the Bureau of Prisons to change its banking practices.  

 Octavio Jones/Washington Post

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has been pushing back against efforts to make inmates pay much more of their court-ordered restitution to crime victims, in part because the money they would use helps fund salary and benefits for hundreds of agency staff positions, documents and interviews show.

Federal prisoner spending generates more than $80 million a year for the agency - mostly from profits on items like commissary purchases and phone calls, according to the Bureau of Prison's response to a public records request. Those documents also show that the agency earns interest from some accounts.