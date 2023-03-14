The U.S. government is suing Rite Aid, alleging that the drugstore chain and its employees ignored "obvious red flags" in opioid prescriptions for years, contributing to an epidemic that continues to kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

The Justice Department complaint states that, between May 2014 and June 2019, Rite Aid pharmacists filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids, that were "medically unnecessary" or that should have aroused suspicions because they "lacked a medically accepted indication, or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice."