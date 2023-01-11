FILE PHOTO: Scenes of capitol hill in Washington, U.S.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets on the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2022. 

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

NEW YORK - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed New York to enforce a Democratic-backed gun control law adopted after the justices last year struck down the state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home in a landmark ruling that expanded gun rights.

The justices rejected a request by six members of the firearms rights group Gun Owners of America to throw out a lower court's decision allowing the law to be enforced. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby in October blocked enforcement of much of the law but the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December put that decision on hold while the state pursues an appeal.