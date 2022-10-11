FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen prior to the start of the court's 2022-2023 term

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a scooter past the front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. September 30, 2022 

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.

The justices rejected an appeal by the widow of Antonino Gordon of a lower court's decision to grant Royal Oak, Michigan police officer Keith Bierenga qualified immunity for shooting Gordon in 2018 in a drive-thru line at a White Castle hamburger restaurant while investigating Gordon for prior traffic violations.