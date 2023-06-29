FILE PHOTO: Students walk in the courtyard of the law school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor

FILE PHOTO: Students walk in the courtyard of the law school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., September 18, 2018. Picture taken on September 18, 2018.  

 REBECCA COOK/REUTERS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, effectively prohibiting affirmative action policies long used to raise the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority students on campuses.

In a blockbuster decision that will force many American colleges to overhaul their admissions policies, the justices ruled that affirmative action admissions programs that consider an applicant's race in ways like Harvard and UNC did violate the U.S. Constitution's promise of equal protection under the law.