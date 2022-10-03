WASHINGTON -- Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, must face a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. accusing him of defamation for pushing false claims that its voting machines rigged the 2020 presidential election, with the Supreme Court on Monday turning away his appeal.

The justices rejected a bid by Lindell and his company My Pillow Inc. to immediately appeal a federal judge's refusal to toss the lawsuit. A lower court also snubbed his effort to quickly review the case, allowing the litigation to proceed.