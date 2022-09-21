Special master asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search

Judge Raymond Dearie presides over his first public hearing since his appointment as special master to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home, as Trump's attorneys listen in front of lawyers for the justice department at a courtroom in New York, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has failed to provide evidence he declassified any records the FBI seized from his Florida estate and he is not entitled to review them or have them returned, the U.S. Justice Department has argued to a federal appeals court.

Prosecutors have asked the Atlanta-based appellate court to lift a stay by U.S. District Judge Alieen Cannon that bars them from using any of the classified materials in their ongoing criminal investigation until after an independent arbiter called a special master completes a review to weed out any documents that could be privileged.