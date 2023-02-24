Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Thursday.

 Grace Beahm Alford/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina lawyer on trial for the murder of his wife and son, said on Friday that he believed someone angry about a deadly boating accident had committed the crimes, floating an alternative theory for the jury as two days of dramatic testimony came to a close.

Murdaugh offered the theory, for which he acknowledged he had no evidence, after hours of cross examination during which a prosecutor laid out a string of lies told by the defendant, including about his alibi on the night of the killings.