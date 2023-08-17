The University of Chicago agreed this week to pay $13.5 million to resolve claims it conspired with 16 other elite schools - including most members of the Ivy League - to limit financial aid for admitted students.

It is the first defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed in Illinois federal court in January 2022, to settle. Attorneys for eight former students who brought the class-action lawsuit declined to discuss whether other agreements are in the works but said the deal with the University of Chicago is a critical step forward.