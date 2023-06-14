U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland meets with his U.S. attorneys to discuss crime reduction strategies in Washington

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is flanked by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division as he meets with his deputies and U.S. attorneys from across the country to discuss crime reduction strategies during a meeting at Justice Department headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

 TOM BRENNER

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended the independent special counsel he appointed to handle federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump, the first U.S. president to be charged with federal crimes.

Garland, in response to a reporter's question, rejected the allegations of some Republicans in Congress that Trump's prosecution by Special Counsel Jack Smith amounted to using the Justice Department as a weapon against political opponents.