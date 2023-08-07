A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration from proceeding with another piece of its student debt relief agenda, an effort to make it easier for people who are defrauded by their schools to have their loans forgiven.

At the request of a group representing for-profit colleges, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals prevented the rule from taking effect pending the outcome of an appeal to be heard in November. The three-judge panel gave no reason for why it was granting the emergency injunction sought by the trade group, Career Colleges and Schools of Texas (CCST), which is appealing a lower-court judge’s decision to not block the rule.