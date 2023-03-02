Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim that he is automatically immune from lawsuits over his supporters' assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had asked for the Justice Department's view as it weighs whether to allow civil lawsuits against Trump over the riot.