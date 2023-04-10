WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay a judge's decision to revoke the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, saying the ruling reflected a "misguided" view of the drug's safety.

In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, the Department of Justice said the judge's ruling was "especially unwarranted" because it would thwart the FDA's scientific judgment and severely harm women, especially those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity.