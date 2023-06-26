Visitors at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

Visitors look up at the U.S. Supreme Court, where rulings are expected early this week, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2023 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a North Carolina public charter school's defense of its blocked requirement that girls wear skirts - a student uniform policy that its founder explained is aimed at treating women like "fragile vessels."

Turning away an appeal by Charter Day School Inc, the justices left in place a lower court's decision that the dress code discriminated against students based on gender in violation the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of equal protection under the law.