A year before Ashley Sheffield left the military, she and her partner decided to try to have a child. The two women had always hoped to build a family. They were passionate about serving others, and they wanted to share that with a child.

Sheffield and her wife tried eight rounds of artificial insemination, but none worked. By the time Sheffield medically retired from the Air Force in 2021, she was 37, nearing what she suspected was the end of her fertility window. She and her wife decided to try in vitro fertilization.