LOS ANGELES - A federal jury awarded Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, $16 million on Wednesday, finding that Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and fire officials had violated the civil rights of the loved ones of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and other victims of a 2020 helicopter crash by taking and circulating macabre photos of the accident that killed nine.

The jury also ordered that the county pay Chris Chester, Bryant's fellow plaintiff in the suit whose wife Sarah and daughter Payton were also killed in the crash, $15 million.