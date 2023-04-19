A federal jury has convicted a Vermont man in the kidnapping of a woman and her young son from the Mall of New Hampshire four years ago.
Sitting in Burlington, Vermont, the jury deliberated a little more than two hours before issuing guilty verdicts of carjacking and two counts of kidnapping against Everett Simpson, 45.
He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum of life, according to a statement issued by Nikolas P. Kerest, the top federal prosecutor in Vermont.
“The crimes committed by Everett Simpson are of the worst variety; Simpson preyed on random victims, including a child,” Kerest said in a statement.
Simpson faces numerous state charges including rape stemming from the same incident.
Over two days in early 2019, Simpson wreaked havoc in three states, authorities say:
• He walked away from a drug treatment center where a judge had ordered him to remain before trial. He stole a van in Newbury, Vermont, abandoned it in Manchester and later that day kidnapped a woman and her preschool-aged son from the mall parking lot.
• He forced her to drive to Vermont and visit at least one house in the Bradford area in search of Simpson’s estranged wife. Simpson was obsessed over suspicions she was cheating on him.
• He brought the woman to a Vermont hotel room, where he raped her in front of her son, according to charging documents. He stole her car and was eventually arrested in Pennsylvania after a police chase involving another stolen car ended in a crash.
The verdict in federal court is not the end of trouble for Simpson. He faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault/kidnapping, and vehicle operation without the owner’s consent in Windsor County, Vermont. That case had been on hold pending the outcome of the federal trial.
During the course of the federal case, Simpson fired four rounds of public defenders or court-appointed lawyers before opting to represent himself. The trial took six days, and a federal public defender was assigned as stand-by counsel.
That public defender, Steven Barth, was not immediately available by phone.
The state of Vermont paid $400,000 to settle claims filed by Simpson’s victim, who faulted Vermont State Police for not acting quickly enough when Simpson absconded from a court-ordered drug treatment facility.
Claims against the Valley Vista treatment facility were settled in a confidential resolution, said the woman’s attorney, Anthony Carr of Dover.
Simpson’s trouble started in September 2018, when he stole an SUV in Littleton and drove it into Vermont, police said. Vermont State Police pursued the vehicle, and when apprehended, Simpson allegedly fought with two Vermont troopers, trying to wrestle the service weapon from one.
Initially jailed in Vermont on $20,000 bail, Simpson ended up at Valley Vista after a judge reduced his bail to $3,000 and ordered him to the treatment facility.
Law enforcement involved in the case included FBI agents in Vermont, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania; Vermont State Police; police departments in Hartford, Vermont; Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, and Manchester.