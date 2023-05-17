NEW YORK -- The mother of a New Yorker killed in 2017 when a man used a truck to mow down cyclists and pedestrians on a crowded bike path told a hushed courtroom on Wednesday that no punishment meted out to the attacker could compare to her pain.

"This evil murderer has destroyed so many lives," Monica Missio, the mother of victim Nicholas Cleves, said at a sentencing hearing for Sayfullo Saipov, who was convicted in January of murder and terrorism charges. Eight people were killed and 12 were injured.