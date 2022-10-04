A feisty Adam Montgomery refuses to address questions about his missing daughter, Harmony, during a 35-minute video of his Manchester police interrogation.
Montgomery, 32, addresses some issues about Harmony -- for example a report of a black eye that resulted in him being charged with felony assault. But when police probe him about her physical location and whether she is alive or dead, Montgomery repeatedly shuts down.
"I got nothing else to say. I want a lawyer," Montgomery said near the end of the interview, when Detective John Dunleavy asks why he cannot discuss Harmony.
EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING
New Hampshire court officials made the video available this week at the request of the Union Leader and WMUR. The video was screened during a Sept. 28 hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court, where lawyers for both sides argued whether it should be admitted to evidence in Montgomery's upcoming trial.
Montgomery figures prominently in the case of his daughter, who was last seen in late 2019 and is believed to have been killed. No one has been charged with her homicide.
The interview took place on Jan. 4, the day that police arrested Montgomery and charged him with assaulting Harmony, child endangerment and interfering with custody.
The interview took place in the early days of the Harmony investigation, when police were describing the case as a search for a missing child. But even then they had doubts, with a detective asking Montgomery if she was alive or dead.
"Help me please. I can't sleep until I know she's OK," detective Scott Riley said at one point. He added that Harmony's disappearance has to be eating away at Montgomery too.
"What's eating me apart is I know I'm not seeing my wife and my kids. You guys are playing games," Montgomery said.
Montgomery, who has been jailed since his arrest, has refused to waive his speedy trial rights, and authorities have scheduled jury selection for an upcoming trial on Nov. 7.
That trial will focus on weapons charges that police brought against him in April. They include theft of rifles, receiving stolen property, weapon possession by a felon and armed career criminal. Because Montgomery has an extensive criminal past, he faces decades in prison if convicted of the weapons charges.
A trial has not been scheduled on the charges that are directly related to Harmony.
The video was available through Caselines, a new cloud-based, evidence-management system purchased by the New Hampshire courts.
The system allows attorneys, judges and litigants to sign in online and then upload and access evidence such as documents and videos. According to material on the court website, the system makes evidence and court exhibits easily accessible and sharable. Courts introduced it in July 2021.