A feisty Adam Montgomery refuses to address questions about his missing daughter, Harmony, during a 35-minute video of his Manchester police interrogation.

Montgomery, 32, addresses some issues about Harmony -- for example a report of a black eye that resulted in him being charged with felony assault. But when police probe him about her physical location and whether she is alive or dead, Montgomery repeatedly shuts down. 

EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING

