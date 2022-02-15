A judge issued an order Friday affirming denial of the territorial government's motion to act as an intervening party in the probate of Jeffrey Epstein's estate, but V.I. Attorney General Denise George said the order does not affect a separate civil claim seeking monetary damages from the estate.
Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex crimes, and the V.I. government filed a civil action on Jan. 15, 2020, against his estate pursuant to the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO.
The complaint claims that Epstein and his associates, including Epstein's longtime lawyers and co-executors of his estate, Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke, used the Economic Development Commission's tax benefit program to save millions of dollars that helped fund his criminal sex trafficking operation.
On Jan. 23, 2020, the V.I. government filed a motion to intervene in the probate case, and an emergency motion to freeze all assets and cash in the estate.
Former Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell, who was overseeing the probate case, denied the motion to intervene in February 2020, and issued an order on Feb. 26, 2021, striking the motion to freeze the estate's assets.
The government appealed on March 17, arguing that the court's ruling "not only fails to recognize the Government's interest, which supports mandatory or permissive intervention but also ignores the complexity of this proceeding and its significance to Epstein's Victims and to the people of the Virgin Islands more broadly."
Superior Court Judge Debra Watlington issued an opinion Friday affirming the earlier denial.
"At the February 4, 2020 hearing the VI Government was advised by the Magistrate Judge that it should enter the proceedings as a claimant," but "inexplicably failed to abide by the guidance which was intended to achieve the original purpose of the motions," Watlington wrote. "The notorious nature and history of the deceased individual in this probate matter coupled with its main stream attention, is not an indication that the case should be treated differently from any other probate case."
In response to questions from The Daily News, George issued a written statement Wednesday.
"The court's order has no impact on the pending civil CICO action filed in the Superior Court. The dismissal of the appeal from the Probate Court's order denying the government's request to intervene in the probate case does not jeopardize the government's ability to recover monetary damages from the estate in its civil CICO action against the estate and other defendants," George said.
Epstein's long-time accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell also filed suit against the estate in March 2020, "demanding indemnification" based on her claim that Epstein had promised to always support her financially and pay her legal fees.
Maxwell, who recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse, was convicted Dec. 29 of trafficking charges and is awaiting sentencing.
A victim's compensation program received 225 claims from girls and women who said Epstein raped or sexually abused them, and the program announced in August that about 150 claimants have been awarded nearly $125 million paid from Epstein's estate, which was valued at more than $600 million after his death.
