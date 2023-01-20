Vermont homeless man to be brought back to face N.H. murder charges
Buy Now

Logan Clegg has been indicted on four counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

Logan Clegg, the man charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail last April, has been indicted on four counts of second-degree murder and other charges, authorities announced Friday.

Clegg, 26, was indicted by a Merrimack County Superior Court grand jury “for knowingly causing the death of Stephen Reid by shooting him with a gun” and an alternate count “for recklessly causing the death of Stephen Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him with a gun,” according to the state Attorney General’s Office.