Thirty-six employees of a West Lebanon home health care business will share a total of $950,000 in back pay and damages for unpaid overtime after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The back wages awarded in a settlement represent the time-and-a half pay that was due to employees who worked for Your Comfort Zone Inc. in New Hampshire and Vermont between April 2020 and August 2022. The company has a history of unlawful pay practices, according to the Labor Department.