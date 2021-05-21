The owner of a now defunct eco village must pay former renters back their security deposits after they were all evicted due to health and safety concerns brought forward by Peterborough town officials.
Hillsborough Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi ordered that at least three of the former tenants be allowed to have attachments on the property of the owners of the Walden Eco Village, Akhil Garland, the Garland Family Trust and Utopia Living. Nicolosi wrote that it is clear from the evidence that the homes for which the people were paying rent did not have proper building permits and were in violation of safety codes.
“It is also apparent from the pictures of the structures submitted at the first hearing, together with the December 11, 2020 letter from the town, that the violations went beyond a mere failure to obtain certificates of occupancy for what would be approvable structures,” Nicolosi wrote.
Peterborough issued a cease and desist letter to Garland in December, ordering him to either correct numerous problems found at his ecologically friendly real estate development or all of the tenants would be required to leave. Days later, Garland was unable to get the work done and the tenants had to leave, just two weeks before Christmas. Many had to pay for hotels, or other accommodations, according to court records.
“These tenants had no reason to expect that they might be evicted without at least 30 days’ notice based on the landlord’s noncompliance and had no opportunity to plan a move,” Nicolosi wrote.
Nicolosi granted three tenants attachments on the property: $1,186 to one, $4,180 to another; and $463 to the third. There are several more plaintiffs in the case, though not all of them presented evidence at the hearing on the attachments. Nicolosi’s order does not address the claims of damages the plaintiffs are pursuing.
Peterborough shut down Walden Eco Village after finding serious safety issues like improper gas and electrical hookups, as well as numerous buildings put up without permits on the 50-acre property. The town inspected the property because Garland was trying to get permission to expand the development.
Last month, Garland successfully added the town as a defendant in the case, arguing the town’s official inspections caused the residents to be forced to move. Nicolosi found in her order that the town was already aware of the housing conditions at the property for years before the December inspection, and it was reasonable for Garland to assume the town would continue to turn a blind eye.
“It also appears that the Town must have known about the residential year-round use given the longstanding occupancy by tenants who registered vehicles and pets and to vote in Peterborough,” Nicolosi wrote.
The development was first set up as a home for teachers who worked at the adjacent Well School, which was founded by Garland’s father, Jay Garland. The school is no longer associated with the property.