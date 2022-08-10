Walgreens prescriptions contributed to opioid epidemic in San Francisco - U.S. court By Dietrich Knauth Reuters Aug 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Cristian Baitg Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Walgreens Boots Alliance contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco through its sale of prescription drugs in the city, a federal judge concluded on Wednesday.The amount the pharmacy chain must pay will be determined in a later trial.(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Mark Porter) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Walgreens prescriptions contributed to opioid epidemic in San Francisco - U.S. court Trump refuses to answer questions in N.Y. probe citing Fifth Amendment Georgia judge orders Giuliani to testify before grand jury next week Zhukovskyy not guilty of all charges in crash that killed 7 +20 Defense lawyers group says Sununu, AG comments on Zhukovskyy acquittal could sway future jurors Zhukovskyy found not guilty +14 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Zhukovskyy not guilty of all charges in crash that killed 7 Eight charges dismissed against driver on trial for 7 deaths in Randolph DWI License Revocations Defense lawyers group says Sununu, AG comments on Zhukovskyy acquittal could sway future jurors Jury clears man of charge connected to firing gun at drive-by shooters Jeffrey Epstein co-executors file response to AG in U.S. Virgin Islands Police pursuing a White suspect detained a Black man instead, lawsuit says Closing arguments set for Tuesday in trial of driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges U.S. prison officials resist making inmates pay court-ordered victim fees Request News Coverage