Judge Aileen Cannon

Judge Aileen Cannon is seen in a still image from her video interview with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2020.  

 Committee on the Judiciary

WASHINGTON - As U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon ruled twice in the Mar-a-Lago documents case for the former president who nominated her to the bench, many legal experts -- including conservatives and executive-power advocates -- have strained to understand how she could have reached such conclusions about Donald Trump's claims.

On Wednesday night, two fellow Trump nominees joined with another judge to provide the rebuke of Cannon's jurisprudence that those experts suggested might be coming.