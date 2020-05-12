Wayback Burgers claims it's not responsible for nearly $60,000 in damage resulting from flooding problems at the FOREVER 21 clothing store at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem.
The restaurant is defending itself against allegations in a recent lawsuit in which California-based FOREVER 21 accuses it of failing to address a problem with its plumbing system, which caused a leak that led to significant flooding in the store below that included sewage and other contaminants.
Sarama LLC, which does business as Wayback Burgers, denies many of the allegations contained in the lawsuit filed in February in Rockingham County Superior Court and argues that it’s not liable.
The legal wrangling over who’s responsible for the repair bill comes as the Mall at Rockingham Park reopened Monday following the temporary closure in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among other things, the restaurant claims that any damages suffered by the clothing store “were caused by someone for whose conduct defendant was not and is not legally responsible.”
The restaurant also argues that any injuries or damage was caused “in whole or in part” by FOREVER 21’s negligence.
FOREVER 21 took legal action after claiming that water and other contaminants began leaking into the store, which is located on the floor below Wayback Burgers, in May 2018.
According to the store’s lawsuit, the bill to repair the damage was in excess of $59,476.
The suit alleges Wayback Burgers allowed its plumbing system to remain in a state of “shabbiness, dysfunction and disrepair.”
“The flooding caused by defendants resulted in substantial damage to FOREVER 21’s store, and as a result, FOREVER 21 incurred substantial damages in cleanup, repair, lost merchandise, and interruption to its business and lost profits,” the suit said.
FOREVER 21 claims Wayback Burgers failed to properly inspect, operate, maintain and repair their space, plumbing, and equipment and didn’t take precautions that would have prevented damage to the store’s property.