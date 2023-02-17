A Weare dad convicted of negligent homicide for the 2019 death of his lice-infested daughter was sentenced Thursday to 18 months to 5 years in state prison.
Christian Cummings, 24, could be freed in a soon as 13 months because of credits he received for the approximately five months he spent in jail awaiting trial. Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson sentenced him Thursday.
Kamryn Cummings died in 2019 at the age of 18 months. She suffered from a severe, untreated urinary tract infection and hundreds of lice were found crawling on her body.
In a text, her father's lawyer said the judge recognized the death was a tragedy for all, including Cummings, who lost his beloved daughter forever.
"Christian deeply appreciates the court's fair and just and humane sentence, a sentence that does involve severe punishment but is designed to rehabilitate, not destroy," said Concord lawyer Ted Lothstein.
Hillsborough County prosecutors had sought a minimum five year sentence.
"This involved the death of a child," said Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Patrick Ives, the lead prosecutor in the case. "He's not the only person who lost a child; every other person in that child's life lost a child."
Kamryn was found dead in a baby seat inside a filthy Colby Road home in Weare, where seven people and 17 animals were living.
Much of a five-day trial focused on Kamryn's cause of death. Prosecutors pointed to an autopsy that ruled untreated severe urinary tract infection and iron deficiency caused by lice.
Although Kamryn had been throwing up for two days, her parents did not take her to the doctor. A cold had been going around the household, and the girl's symptoms improved on the third day.
During the trial, Lothstein attributed Kamryn's death to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, a SIDS-like death that involves older children.
Cummings was also convicted of child endangerment and reckless conduct. Anderson issued a prison sentence of one year for each, but suspended them.
Cummings' wife, Mikayla Cochran, was also charged with Kamryn's death. She is scheduled for trial next month, but Ives said that will likely be postponed because of scheduling problems when it comes to expert witnesses.
He said a plea bargain could be reached before trial.