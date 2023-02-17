Christian Cummings trial
Christian Cummings arrives in court for his negligent homicide trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Nov. 14, 2022.

A Weare dad convicted of negligent homicide for the 2019 death of his lice-infested daughter was sentenced Thursday to 18 months to 5 years in state prison.

Christian Cummings, 24, could be freed in a soon as 13 months because of credits he received for the approximately five months he spent in jail awaiting trial. Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson sentenced him Thursday.