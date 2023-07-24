A Weare man found guilty in the beating death of a homeless man in a city park in 2021 was sentenced last week to eight years in prison.
In January, a jury found Brandon Gomez, 37, guilty of manslaughter, negligent homicide and first-degree assault in the death of Brian Berlo, 57, in September 2021.
Gomez was homeless and living in Manchester at the time of the crime.
Superior Court Judge Patrick Donovan held a sentencing hearing on Friday.
Prosecutors with the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office alleged Gomez punched and kicked Berlo, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after Gomez allegedly repeatedly drove his head into a tree at Victory Park in downtown Manchester. Berlo died three days later.
At a sentencing hearing last Friday, prosecutor Elena Brander played a 911 recording with the caller reporting Gomez bragging about having beaten someone so badly the previous day that the victim was hospitalized, according to a news release.
Prosecutors argued for a sentence of 15–30 years in prison.
The defense argued that drugs and mental health problems contributed to Gomez’s actions.
“This case is an example of the Hillsborough County Attorney and the Manchester Police Department’s commitment to equal application of justice regardless of social status,” Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said in a statement.
In a separate case, Gomez still has indictments pending against him alleging that he “punched J.D. in the stomach and face multiple times, resulting in injury while Gomez took $12.00 from J.D.’s person” in an unrelated crime.