Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is ending its legal action aimed at forcing an obese patient to leave after he agreed to return home.
The Dover hospital has filed paperwork in Strafford County Superior Court to drop its complaint against the Somersworth man.
The hospital took action in July, claiming the man, who was then a patient, had refused to participate in discharge planning and had no reason to remain at the hospital because he didn’t meet the medical criteria for acute services.
Lawyers for the hospital have now asked the court to withdraw their complaint since the man, identified in their complaint as John Doe to protect his identity, agreed to go home on Sept. 22.
“While the hospital’s complaint for preliminary and permanent injunction sought to compel Mr. Doe’s cooperation for placement in a long-term care facility or independent living situation with supportive services -- which the hospital submits was appropriate and safe given Mr. Doe’s comorbidities -- Mr. Doe opted to return to his apartment.
"Accordingly, the hospital now moves for voluntary nonsuit. The hospital submits that entry of such an order is both just and proper, given that Mr. Doe is no longer an inpatient at WDH and the relief sought in its complaint is now moot,” said the motion filed by attorneys Melissa Hanlon and Trevor Brown.
According to the hospital, the man had remained hospitalized for several weeks and wanted to stay there until he could eventually undergo weight loss surgery. However, the hospital claimed that it would likely take several months before the man would be ready for the surgery.
He was first hospitalized in March for treatment of abdominal pain and other issues.
By turning to the courts, the hospital hoped a judge would require the man and anyone acting on his behalf to cooperate with its efforts to get him released, including discharge planning and finding a safe and accessible apartment.
The hospital alleged that he had been uncooperative as staff tried to help find him a long-term care or independent living facility that would be a more safe environment. Hospital lawyers also argued that his continued stay was impacting its ability to place other patients in need of acute care on his unit.