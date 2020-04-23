Westmoreland selectmen say former town clerk and tax collector Cindi Adler took almost $300,000 while she worked for the town, according to a lawsuit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Adler, who did not respond to requests for comment, resigned her position in the summer of 2018 amid questions about her accounting, according to the lawsuit.
The town is seeking restitution from Adler, who has not been charged with a crime.
The board had taken her to court in June 2018 demanding that she turn over the books. Adler responded in August by handing over the information and stepping down.
A subsequent audit found more than $27,000 in tax money paid by residents, but never received by the town, the lawsuit states. The town then paid for a forensic audit that revealed between 2012 and 2018 -- when Adler was the tax collector -- the town was short about $41,000 every year in cash receipts, according to the lawsuit.
Last year, New Hampshire State Police announced they were investigating a former town employee, but did not name the person.
“The initial investigation has led (detectives) to believe that town revenue, including but not exclusively property tax revenue, was being diverted by a former town employee,” Trooper Aaron Gillis wrote in a statement. “Based on the information at hand, it appears this activity may have been ongoing for an extended period of time.”
Troop C’s Lt. Michael Kokoski said this week that the matter is still under investigation. State Police are working with the Sullivan County Attorney’s Office on the investigation.
Marc Hathaway, the Sullivan County Attorney, said Thursday the lawsuit does not complicate the criminal investigation.
“There’s more than one potential remedy for the alleged wrongdoing,” Hathaway said,
According to Gillis’ search warrant affidavit filed in court, the town’s initial audit found $16,000 in overpayments for property tax bills recorded by Adler for 2017, but the property owners told town officials they had not overpaid their accounts. There were also numerous instances of liens being improperly placed on various properties, Gillis stated.
Adler was known to do much of her work by hand, in her own ledgers. She did a significant amount of work from home, including motor vehicle registrations, Gillis wrote.