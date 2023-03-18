Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Sevastopol

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev visit the state museum-preserve "Tauric Chersonese" in Sevastopol, Crimea March 18, 2023. Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 SPUTNIK

AMSTERDAM -- Vladimir Putin may not see the inside of a cell in The Hague any time soon, but his war crimes arrest warrant could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man.

Putin is just the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court while still in power. Following is a look at what the consequences could be for the Kremlin leader.