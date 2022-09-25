The Union Leader’s review of the way New Hampshire gives patients information about their doctors’ histories found that the state medical board and licensing office are less transparent than other states about blemishes on doctors’ records.
Here are three takeaways from our review.
New Hampshire normally does not attach malpractice settlements and judgments to public doctor licensing records. Malpractice lawsuits are relatively common, with the American Medical Association estimating that one in three doctors will be sued for malpractice over the course of their careers. But judgments against doctors, or settlements where a payment is made to the patient who alleged wrongdoing are much rarer. Other states make information about malpractice payments easily searchable on state licensing websites. In New Hampshire, malpractice history is only included if the state medical board takes action — which is rare. Other states include information like the date of payments and settlements, the state where the case happened, and some even note the amount. Leaders of trade groups for New Hampshire’s doctors and hospitals say they want to protect patient privacy by not disclosing information about payments and settlements.
When another state medical board takes an action against a doctor, New Hampshire does not always take note. State medical boards share information through a federal clearinghouse, but they don’t always share information with the public. The New Hampshire Board of Medicine will only display information about another state medical board’s punishment or penalty against a doctor if the New Hampshire board decides to hold its own hearing on the issue. One review by national nonprofit Public Citizen suggested transparency could be improved if the board included more members of the public and fewer doctors. The nine members of the New Hampshire board include six physicians and one physician assistant.
No one is keeping track of how much is paid out in New Hampshire malpractice settlements and judgments. Until 2018, the New Hampshire Insurance Department collected information for an annual report about malpractice payments from both court judgments and out-of-court settlements. The collection stopped in 2018 because the law requiring the annual report on malpractice payments was allowed to expire. Later, a rule that allowed the insurance department to collect malpractice payment information was repealed.