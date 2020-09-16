The Coos County Grand Jury recently handed up indictments against a Whitefield man alleging that he assaulted and seriously injured a five-month old.
The Sept. 8 indictments — two counts of first-degree assault-serious bodily injury upon a victim younger than 13 years of age — allege that on Feb. 3, Hunter M. Berry, 22, formerly of Elm Street, held the baby “and rapidly moved her in a back-and-forth motion,” that resulted in the victim suffering a “spinal subdural hematoma.”
That same motion, according to the court documents, also contributed to the alleged victim suffering “abusive head trauma in the form of retinal bleeding, brain swelling and infarction, and damage to the occipital brain lobe, said injuries resulting in brain damage or physical disability that is likely to be permanent.”
The warrant for Berry’s arrest is sealed.